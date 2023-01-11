Netflix continuing to skirt around pay transparency

Saw this article about Netflix now restricting directors from accessing salaries of colleagues.





I think it's kind of common sense to have it anyways, but it's wild to see how much of a 180 they've done from their big push on pay transparency where they had everyone being paid on equal ground, no leveling, and everyone knowing what other people make.





It's also funny to see because they've been getting ripped in the news for posting jobs with $90k-$900k salary ranges for L5 SWEs