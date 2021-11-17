No Salary Range

Interviewing for a role at a startup and dealing with a 3rd party recruiter in the middle. After a successful meeting with one of the founders, the recruiter repeatedly asked me to throw out a salary range.





I said I didn't have one this early in the process and once again asked if they had a salary range for the position. She said they did not, and that I was the first candidate to be interviewed for this entirely new role (Product Manager).





She was also being extremely insistent. The whole situation felt sus - I said if they needed a salary range from me right now then I was taking myself out of the running. It seemed like she was looking for candidates to dictate the salary rather than formulate one.





Should I have done something else? What do you think was happening there?