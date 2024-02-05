About my career

I am keenly interested in the field of networking, particularly in roles like Network Associate and Network Security. I would like to understand the viability of building a career in this domain and explore the salary prospects. Additionally, I am curious about the future prospects of the networking field in India. Can you shed light on the current trends and potential growth in this sector in the Indian market? Also, I am interested in knowing the salary expectations for professionals in networking roles specifically in India. This information will help me make an informed decision about pursuing a career in this dynamic field in the Indian context.