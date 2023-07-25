sentinelbit in
NVIDIA Referral
There is an opening for Embedded Security Software Engineer, multiple locations in India. I have a background working on secure boot and my profile aligns decently well with the requirements for this opening. I am trying to reach out to HR reps, and engineers who might be working in the same domain (at NVIDIA), through LinkedIn. Hoping to find some here. Seeking help in connecting directly with the recruiters there, or a referral. Thanks in advance!
Timmy WahbaVenture Capitalist
Sentinel have a different potential ooortunirt for you. Dm me on linkedinn
