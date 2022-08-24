u92nubtcwIUh in  
If you're trying to get into big tech companies, watch this video

I found this video extremely helpful. The first minute had a great point about how to stand out with the first line or two of your resume. The host used to work at Nvdia and Bloomberg. Thought I should share this since you guys have shared some other great stuff on here. Good luck!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jfpdr9j94_k

gq48yu1hunfSoftware Engineer  
Okay, so I can use hackathons as a solid achievement, even if I don't win the whole thing? Doesn't that seem like participation trophy?
2

