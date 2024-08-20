NikSan in
TPM Offer evaluation Google vs Microsoft
Hi friends,
I would appreciate your advice on deciding between Google L4 TPM ( Data Center Infrastructure/Equipment) and Microsoft Sr.TPM Level 64 ( Azure HW Engineering).
My specific questions:
1. Overall Google vs Microsoft which would be better choice from TPM role point of view considering cultural, growth, work life balance factors?
2. With Microsoft or Google, how much negotiation room (% increase) I have from initial offer mentioned here. I haven't started negotiations yet.
3. Any tips on negotiation with recruiter?
I would appreciate your inputs. Thanks for your feedback in advance!
TPM ||
Kirkland WA (Seattle)
Total per year
$360K
Level
L4
Base
$148K
Total stock grant
$190K
Bonus
$22K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
11 Years
Microsoft
Sr.TPM
Redmond WA (Seattle Area)
Total per year
$392K
Level
64
Base
$192K
Total stock grant
$170K
Bonus
$30K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
11 Years
14
3604
Sort by:
7
NikSanTechnical Program Manager
Thanks for feedback! For Google, I interviewed in Jan 2024 for L5 TPM role but they approved me for L4 and couldn’t match me to other role until 2 weeks ago. For Microsoft it took almost ~2 months. They were very slow in the process.
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,565
Can I ask, how long did application/interview process take e2e for both companies?