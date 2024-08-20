TPM Offer evaluation Google vs Microsoft

Hi friends,





I would appreciate your advice on deciding between Google L4 TPM ( Data Center Infrastructure/Equipment) and Microsoft Sr.TPM Level 64 ( Azure HW Engineering).





My specific questions:





1. Overall Google vs Microsoft which would be better choice from TPM role point of view considering cultural, growth, work life balance factors?





2. With Microsoft or Google, how much negotiation room (% increase) I have from initial offer mentioned here. I haven't started negotiations yet.





3. Any tips on negotiation with recruiter?





I would appreciate your inputs. Thanks for your feedback in advance!



