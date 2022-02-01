bulbasaur in
What is important to you when looking for a new job / company?
When you are looking at moving into a different job / company, what are the most important aspects that will sway your decision?
Good Pay? Nice future co-workers? A company with a product you like to use? Benefits? All of the above?
Bonus question: How do you go about finding out that information in an interview context?
19g615kz3crlf2Software Engineer
Fully remote, a product that I'm interested in, and in a field, I'm interested in as well.
5
MuscatSoftware Engineer
Yep. Fully remote. I just hate the idea of commute.
2
