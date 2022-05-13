19g615l20m83p3 in
Hopper
I have a hopper offer in Canada. I’m on temporary visa in Canada and contemplating with so many layoffs is it worth it to stick with current company or move to a smaller company.
your views ?
BunnyboySite Reliability Engineer
I just started at Hopper a couple of days ago. The company seems very healthy. Revenue is growing very fast and there are no talks of hiring freezes, layoffs, or anything like that.
BunnyboySite Reliability Engineer
However, I will say that the engineering culture seems quite dysfunctional. Hopper has seemingly mixed concepts from a bunch of different companies and I'm not sure that they fit together.
