ic5 Nvidia

How come some people have a TC of 700 in Santa Clara? Seems a massive outlier with a median around 450
Software Engineer
Don't read too much into Nvidia salaries! The outlier numbers are due to the recent stock rally. TC of $450K comes from $200-250K base + $150-200K RSU + Bonus. Someone who got granted $150K of NVDA RSUs a year ago is getting $400K at vest date. The TC really becomes $250k + $400k + bonus which is more than $700k. Similar numbers for people who got refreshers! Those people at $700k just got lucky, nothing more to it!
