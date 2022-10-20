nickf579 in  
Computer Science  

Is there an iPhone app that is essentially like Hackerrank? Or, best ways to study for someone who is the worst at this?

I'm about to graduate with a Bachlors in Computer Science, and I've been applying to jobs. I've yet to get an interview because I haven't solved any of the Hackerrank assesments I've been given. The stuff on these assesments are not things I've seen in the classroom.

I need to study extra hard if I want to pass even one assesment from a company. I went to the Hackerrank website on my phone but it was glitchy. An app would be the best solution for when I'm not in a place where I can use my laptop.

Aside from starting on the easy levels and going through the Hackerrank problems, is there a better way to study and/or improve my skills for these tests?

Thanks
ChaseSoftware Engineer  
Neetcode.io
nickf579Computer Science at Western Governors University 
Thanks, I’ll check this out.

