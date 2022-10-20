Is there an iPhone app that is essentially like Hackerrank? Or, best ways to study for someone who is the worst at this?

I'm about to graduate with a Bachlors in Computer Science, and I've been applying to jobs. I've yet to get an interview because I haven't solved any of the Hackerrank assesments I've been given. The stuff on these assesments are not things I've seen in the classroom.





I need to study extra hard if I want to pass even one assesment from a company. I went to the Hackerrank website on my phone but it was glitchy. An app would be the best solution for when I'm not in a place where I can use my laptop.





Aside from starting on the easy levels and going through the Hackerrank problems, is there a better way to study and/or improve my skills for these tests?





Thanks