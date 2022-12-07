19g6vl0ci0jy4 in
Thoughts on Google L5 iOS eng offer? Moving from Meta
I’m leaving Meta and looking for better WLB (just had a kid) and company stability. I’m excited for Google, but the L5 offer feels like it’s not much of a step up TC-wise from my current TC at Meta.
I think my quality of life will improve drastically with the move.
Should I negotiate for more? The recruiter apologized and said that the offer was low because they just got flooded with Meta/Twitter/Amazon candidates.
Not sure if it’s relevant, but I was not laid off during the Meta layoffs.
Senior iOS Eng
Remote (Colorado)
Total per year
$280K
Level
L5
Base
$200K
Stock (/yr)
$50K
Bonus
$30K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
6 Years
iOS software Eng
Menlo Park
Total per year
$269K
Level
E4
Base
$160K
Stock (/yr)
$85K
Bonus
$24K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
6 Years
t6lOpaeTgDevOps Engineer
Take the cash in hand and get the wlb that you're looking for. Congrats on the kid. Mine is 6 now and I'm thankful I got the time to really watch this little booger grow up.
39
