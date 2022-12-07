Thoughts on Google L5 iOS eng offer? Moving from Meta

I’m leaving Meta and looking for better WLB (just had a kid) and company stability. I’m excited for Google, but the L5 offer feels like it’s not much of a step up TC-wise from my current TC at Meta.





I think my quality of life will improve drastically with the move.





Should I negotiate for more? The recruiter apologized and said that the offer was low because they just got flooded with Meta/Twitter/Amazon candidates.





Not sure if it’s relevant, but I was not laid off during the Meta layoffs.