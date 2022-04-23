NotNoogler in
Remote companies without CoL adjustments 🍁
Wondering if there's a list of remote companies out there that pay the same anywhere in North America.
Tired of massive paycuts for living in Vancouver Canada instead of say Vancouver WA.
Found Bolt so far but they paused hiring because of the new acquisition.
piperSoftware Engineer
Sourcegraph, Vercel, Gatsby, PagerDuty, Datadog, Shopify, Stripe, Twitter, Netlify, Webflow, Zapier, Doist, Bowery, Replit, Wave Money
NerdNinjaManSoftware Engineer
Pagerduty does COL adjustments,
