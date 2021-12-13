How do I prep for tech interviews?

Hello, tech community.

I am a college student and I just selected comp sci as my major. I haven't done interviews before. Honestly, my college isn't the best at giving resources for prepping job interviews and I really don't know which resources are good. I don't even know where to start. My parents are also no help because they barely speak English. I also don't have any friends in the same major as me.

How did you guys/ladies prep for job interviews in tech?

Thank you in advance!