How do I prep for tech interviews?
Hello, tech community.
I am a college student and I just selected comp sci as my major. I haven't done interviews before. Honestly, my college isn't the best at giving resources for prepping job interviews and I really don't know which resources are good. I don't even know where to start. My parents are also no help because they barely speak English. I also don't have any friends in the same major as me.
How did you guys/ladies prep for job interviews in tech?
Thank you in advance!
Hey, the best way would be to just start interviewing! I know that may sound a little daunting, but just start applying to less selective companies and as you get to the interview portion, you'll learn how the process goes and what typically gets asked. The best teacher is experience. That said, you may also want to look into tools and resources such as https://leetcode.com/ that can help you prep for commonly asked algorithm questions. But once again, the best way is to just get started applying and interviewing. Good luck!
thank you :) You are right. I think I will learn a lot just by doing it. Just hoping I chose a major that I like enough to make a career out of it haha
