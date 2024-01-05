Customer Experience Manager

American Airlines Relocation Package

As a (Level 5) Manager in the RDU Reservations office in Cary, NC, managing a group of CCM's (Customer Care Managers who are Level 3), I was given a standard Relocation Package of $30,000 with my offer letter.

I negotiated my salary, but the $30,000 relocation was standard and part of the offer letter.

I could take it as a lump-sum or work with a 3rd-Party logistics company (3PL) to have them move for me.

I took the lump-sum.

After Uncle Sam's cut and payroll taxes, I netted about $19,000.

Your Mileage May Vary (YMMV) depending on your level, the role and location.

I'm sharing my personal experience.