Customer Experience Manager

American Airlines Relocation Package
As a (Level 5) Manager in the RDU Reservations office in Cary, NC, managing a group of CCM's (Customer Care Managers who are Level 3), I was given a standard Relocation Package of $30,000 with my offer letter.
I negotiated my salary, but the $30,000 relocation was standard and part of the offer letter.
I could take it as a lump-sum or work with a 3rd-Party logistics company (3PL) to have them move for me.
I took the lump-sum.
After Uncle Sam's cut and payroll taxes, I netted about $19,000.
Your Mileage May Vary (YMMV) depending on your level, the role and location.
I'm sharing my personal experience.
Cary, NC
Total per year
$195K
Level
5
Base
$165K
Total stock grant
$0
Bonus
$30K
Years at company
7 Years
Years exp
16 Years
bcnecoProgram Manager
That actually seems like a solid comp package, especially the relo and negotiations. What did you find was the most effective part of your negotiations for that?
