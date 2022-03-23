New Grad SoFi vs Deliverr

Update: I accepted Deliverr's offer once they matched SoFi









Hi Everyone,





I’m trying to decide between these two companies for my first job out of college.





The things I value the most are mentorship and a collaborative work environment.





If anyone has worked at either company I would really appreciate any input.





One thing I really like about Deliverr is that they are a remote first company and have location-agnostic pay.





I would like to avoid living in SF or Seattle, which unfortunately are my only options with SoFi.





I haven’t negotiated either offer yet, so these are just the initial numbers.