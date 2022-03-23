19g616l13mxf7f in
New Grad SoFi vs Deliverr
Update: I accepted Deliverr's offer once they matched SoFi
Hi Everyone,
I’m trying to decide between these two companies for my first job out of college.
The things I value the most are mentorship and a collaborative work environment.
If anyone has worked at either company I would really appreciate any input.
One thing I really like about Deliverr is that they are a remote first company and have location-agnostic pay.
I would like to avoid living in SF or Seattle, which unfortunately are my only options with SoFi.
I haven’t negotiated either offer yet, so these are just the initial numbers.
SoFi
Software Engineer
San Francisco
Total per year
$285K
Level
New Grad
Base
$145K
Total stock grant
$125K
Bonus
$14.5K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
1 Year
Deliverr
Software Engineer
San Francisco
Total per year
$271K
Level
New Grad
Base
$135K
Total stock grant
$131K
Bonus
$5K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
1 Year
6ym891ukphg5xkqSoftware Engineer
Congrats on the offers! I'd definitely go with the Deliverr if you want flexibility on location. One drawback of fully remote is that as a new grad, it's harder to have more casual interactions with some of the more senior members of your team. There are ways you can still get the mentorship you're looking for in a remote setting, but you do have to be a lot more intentional about it and seek it out.
coffeeplsSolution Architect
Totally agree, interactions in person definitely help a lot with building a connection with your manager and co-workers so I’d see if there are opportunities to do so with Deliverr. But IMO it’s not the end of the world if you don’t so I’d go with them especially if you’re going to live in a lower CoL area than Seattle or San Francisco.
