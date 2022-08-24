Jobs and Salary data for Research Engineer aka R&D Engineer roles

Hi,





I am currently in a "Research Engineer" role where I do research - investigate new areas, invent new methods, file patents, do applied research, as well as use my engineering skills to advance existing research/assist other senior scientists by developing software prototypes with a lot of room for me to add any new methodology/fill any research gaps/suggest new directions.





How do I find data on similar roles in other industries, payscales and position levels? Level.fyi lists only software engineering/development levels and payscales. It will be difficult to ascertain my market value or target a role without this information.



