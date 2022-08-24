RichNinja in
Jobs and Salary data for Research Engineer aka R&D Engineer roles
Hi,
I am currently in a "Research Engineer" role where I do research - investigate new areas, invent new methods, file patents, do applied research, as well as use my engineering skills to advance existing research/assist other senior scientists by developing software prototypes with a lot of room for me to add any new methodology/fill any research gaps/suggest new directions.
How do I find data on similar roles in other industries, payscales and position levels? Level.fyi lists only software engineering/development levels and payscales. It will be difficult to ascertain my market value or target a role without this information.
3
1315
Sort by:
zuhayeerFounder at Levels.fyi
We’re working on getting better support for various roles and titles. But we do currently have a Research Scientist title filter under the Software Engineer role which you can browse through here: https://www.levels.fyi/comp.html?track=Software%20Engineer&title=Research%20Scientist
2
RichNinjaMechanical Engineer
Thanks @zuhayeer. However, Research scientist roles are different - they have a minimum Phd+post-doc requirement, highly research focussed and are more oriented towards publications and writing proposals.
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,372