What to Log for Codesignal GCA Accusation Defense?

Did anyone else get denied from a Codesignal GCA for suspicious activity? I read all the rules and followed them without ever trying to cheat. They first said that I had used "unauthorized device/resources". I hadn't. I had only searched for MDN documentation which is permitted. When I asked them to review they then changed their mind and said that it was because of "copying the description" and "too much suspicious activity". I don't have my copy and paste history from that time, so I can't disprove the copying aspect.





What sorts of local logging should I have activated on my computer when I take a Codesignal in order to disprove all of the bogus cheating accusations they will throw at you?





A colleague also said they got denied twice for suspicious activity when they hadn't cheated but only looked at MDN documentation.





I guess I need to be proactive the next time I take a Codesignal and make sure I am recording everything they are recording.