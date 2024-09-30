hypescript in  
Software Engineer  

What to Log for Codesignal GCA Accusation Defense?

Did anyone else get denied from a Codesignal GCA for suspicious activity? I read all the rules and followed them without ever trying to cheat. They first said that I had used "unauthorized device/resources". I hadn't. I had only searched for MDN documentation which is permitted. When I asked them to review they then changed their mind and said that it was because of "copying the description" and "too much suspicious activity". I don't have my copy and paste history from that time, so I can't disprove the copying aspect.


What sorts of local logging should I have activated on my computer when I take a Codesignal in order to disprove all of the bogus cheating accusations they will throw at you?


A colleague also said they got denied twice for suspicious activity when they hadn't cheated but only looked at MDN documentation.


I guess I need to be proactive the next time I take a Codesignal and make sure I am recording everything they are recording.

2
2978
Sort by:
YUHIYOLTechnical Program Manager  
Did you ask them if there was anything you could do to prove you didn't actually break any rules? Or for feedback on what they actually saw that flagged it? Seems odd they changed the reason on you with that first pushback
1

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,564