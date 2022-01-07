19g6ukxnwpiap in
Meta Remote or Onsite
Just got an L4 Research Scientist offer at Meta.
They want to know onsite/remote before offer numbers. How can I decide? What are pros/cons? (live in NYC).
jinyung2
not for meta, but for other companies that offer a remote, it seems to usually be a 10~15% less salary as you move down to lower CoL "zones". Some times that amount is still worth it for a similar quality of life despite the pay cut. also congrats on being offered a Research Scientist role! thats one cool title
