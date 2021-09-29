cancun in
Netflix hiring new grad now
Application: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/new-grad-software-engineer-at-netflix-2730435902?utm_campaign=google_jobs_apply&utm_source=google_jobs_apply&utm_medium=organic
Wow, traditionally Netflix only hired Senior Software engineers, why the levels look like this: https://www.levels.fyi/?compare=Netflix,Google,Facebook,Microsoft&track=Software%20Engineer
qwertyCoderSoftware Engineer at Amazon
Something a lot of people don't realize is that even though there was only one level at Netflix there were still variations in pay. Netflix pays your 'personal top of market' - so basically depending on what skills you have, what's the max pay you can achieve. An AI / ML engineer for example may get paid higher than an engineer on frontend or backend.
