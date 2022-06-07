Coinbase Rescinded My Offer

I had a new-grad IC3 offer (which I signed) for Coinbase which I accepted last weekend. Last Thursday, I declined my Amazon SDE1 offer.

Thursday evening, I got an email saying my Coinbase offer had been rescinded. I frantically emailed the Amazon recruitment team, telling them that I declined the role by accident, and that I'd like to accept it (all over email).

Friday evening, Amazon recruitment emailed and said that they had accepted the offer on my behalf.

Within 36 hours, I went from having 2 job offers (one accepted) to no job offers, to a job and a healthy severance. 😃





Thanks for reading :)





PS, if anyone has any tips on how I should approach the severance call with Coinbase, please feel free to comment.



