Coinbase Rescinded My Offer
I had a new-grad IC3 offer (which I signed) for Coinbase which I accepted last weekend. Last Thursday, I declined my Amazon SDE1 offer.
Thursday evening, I got an email saying my Coinbase offer had been rescinded. I frantically emailed the Amazon recruitment team, telling them that I declined the role by accident, and that I'd like to accept it (all over email).
Friday evening, Amazon recruitment emailed and said that they had accepted the offer on my behalf.
Within 36 hours, I went from having 2 job offers (one accepted) to no job offers, to a job and a healthy severance. 😃
Thanks for reading :)
PS, if anyone has any tips on how I should approach the severance call with Coinbase, please feel free to comment.
Amazon
Software Development Engineer
New York
Total per year
$332K
Level
L4
Base
$142K
Total stock grant
$110K
Bonus
$80K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
0 Years
frizzyfrae26Product Designer
Are you going to ask for more severance? Wondering if there's anything you need to say at all tbh. As long as the package is enough to help you get from one job to the next, something is better than nothing.
3
8j6bLewcHSoftware Engineer
I wouldn't tell them I have another job though. Make sure you keep that part hush hush so they don't try and lowball your severance.
2
