Software Engineering to Private Equity
Hello I'm a recent grad that works as a software engineer at a big four bank. I have desires to have a career in private equity both for this bank and as an independent. I'm very lost on where to get started but im willing to learn. Any advice?
Thanks in advance!
You're off to a great start! Asking questions. Would definitely recommend doing what you can to learn as much about your bank as a whole, how teams operate with each other, not only from an engineering standpoint but from a corporate standpoint as a whole. The more you learn about how different teams in your company operate, the more you will learn what makes sense and what doesn't as you transition into different roles.
Thank you so much I appreciate this! This gives me so hope about my goal!!!!
