Right Career Path

I am graduating soon with a PhD in Biomedial Informatics. I did not get enough time to apply for jobs because of my research pressure, though applied for a few. Recently, I have received an offer for a Post-Doc position from one of the worlds leading biotech company. This is a 1-2 year position with a total compensation ~115 K (not in CA). Will I pick this or wait for parmanent Data Scientist position? I have some solid cash to support me for 3-4 months without a job.