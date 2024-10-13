12 yoe not getting interviews

Poll

I’m a Senior Engineering Manager with 12 years of experience in Embedded Software development, including 4 years contracting with Amazon Devices in SDM role. I’ll be relocating to US (preferably Bay Area) in November 2024 but have been facing challenges in securing interviews.





As a Ukrainian national, I’ll be obtaining work authorization through asylum upon arrival, and the process and timeline for my work permit are transparent.





Since I haven’t received meaningful market feedback, I’m unsure whether the lack of responses is due to concerns about my work authorization or doubts about my experience as I am new to US job market.





I’d greatly appreciate any advice or insights on how to navigate this situation. I’m happy to share my CV upon request.