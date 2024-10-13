srem in  
Software Engineering Manager  

12 yoe not getting interviews

Hi everyone,


I’m a Senior Engineering Manager with 12 years of experience in Embedded Software development, including 4 years contracting with Amazon Devices in SDM role. I’ll be relocating to US (preferably Bay Area) in November 2024 but have been facing challenges in securing interviews.


As a Ukrainian national, I’ll be obtaining work authorization through asylum upon arrival, and the process and timeline for my work permit are transparent.


Since I haven’t received meaningful market feedback, I’m unsure whether the lack of responses is due to concerns about my work authorization or doubts about my experience as I am new to US job market.


I’d greatly appreciate any advice or insights on how to navigate this situation. I’m happy to share my CV upon request.

atdSite Reliability (SRE)  
You might consider to locate Austin, TX where is new Bay Area.
1
19g616kyjozggkSoftware Engineering Manager  
Not even close. Austin is great for employers because they can pay less and not have as much competition for talent. You have many more opportunities in the Bay Area or Seattle. The increase in COL will be offset by higher comp and a much wider range of employers.

