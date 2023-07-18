snyderjohnm in
HBS qualtrics email
I received an unsolicited email from a qualtrics.hbs.edu email address indicating they are partnering with levels.fyi for a survey.
Can someone attest to the veracity of this email?
2
1745
BrianBusiness Development at Levels.fyi
Hey there! Brian from Levels.fyi here. I can confirm that the email is legit! We are partnering with Harvard Business School (among other schools including Brown and UC Berkeley), on a few different projects to understand how best to service jobseekers in this market. The email you received is part of those projects. Happy to answer any questions on it if you have any!
4
