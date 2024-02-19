How to find entry level positions

I am in my early 30s and am almost finished with my computer science degree. I currently work in the education sector and was at one point a teacher. I’m in the midst of this career change and as I get closer the graduating in December I’ve started looking at jobs. I assume I should start applying for them now. I’m just not sure how to find actual entry level positions. I’ll narrow search results down to entry level and it will still include positions that are definitely not entry level. Any suggestions for how to finish entry level positions?