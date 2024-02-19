marshgate in
How to find entry level positions
I am in my early 30s and am almost finished with my computer science degree. I currently work in the education sector and was at one point a teacher. I’m in the midst of this career change and as I get closer the graduating in December I’ve started looking at jobs. I assume I should start applying for them now. I’m just not sure how to find actual entry level positions. I’ll narrow search results down to entry level and it will still include positions that are definitely not entry level. Any suggestions for how to finish entry level positions?
eightysixer
It's a little early to be applying for roles with a December/January start date IMO. It's bordering on a little late to be applying for summer internships this year. If I were you, I'd go grind out 100 internship applications right now. An internship remains the best path to a job after graduating, companies will extend offers at the end of summer to the interns they like. Otherwise, you will want to start looking seriously at applying in July or August. Note that by the time November rolls around, nobody wants to do hiring because they're taking time off for holidays, budgets are spent, yearly planning is setting up head counts and budgets for January, etc. Smaller companies are a good target because they get lower application volumes, but they're hard to find. They often only have budget for one major job posting site, so you need to be searching several sites (linkedin, indeed, dice, etc.). In this market you need to be casting a very wide net. You can always pivot tech stacks later, it can be hard but it's solvable. "Unemployed for a year after graduating" however is much harder to solve.
