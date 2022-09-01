How are some new grads making the same as a design lead?

I see that levels lists that product designer salaries for SF/bay Area new grad as 100-230k starting. I also see that there are many people who post on this (amazing) forum that they are Some peope making 140k as design leads and 160k as design managers. I have a feeling this is due to the size of the company but am not sure.





1. How accurate are these new grad salaries?





2. why is a design lead and a new grad getting paid similary?





3. Is new grad on levels graduation from masters? Or undergraduate?





Any information would be super helpful





- a UC berkeley junior working hard on internships