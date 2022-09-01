hankhill in
How are some new grads making the same as a design lead?
I see that levels lists that product designer salaries for SF/bay Area new grad as 100-230k starting. I also see that there are many people who post on this (amazing) forum that they are Some peope making 140k as design leads and 160k as design managers. I have a feeling this is due to the size of the company but am not sure.
1. How accurate are these new grad salaries?
2. why is a design lead and a new grad getting paid similary?
3. Is new grad on levels graduation from masters? Or undergraduate?
Any information would be super helpful
- a UC berkeley junior working hard on internships
EzepherosMachine Learning Engineer
Are they from the same company? If not it’s basically impossible to compare especially since there are also different teams. If someone’s designing a big product vs being the lead of designing a smaller product it will prob have a huge effect as well. Also Ifl potentially the new grads getting huge salaries are probably culled from many new grads. So basically they should be the best out of the best (universities). Where as design leads may come from an average education with a few years exp and may not seem like they have much potential or as much at least. Also I know nothing about this I have no experience just specilation
