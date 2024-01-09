Duolingo lays off 10% of translator contractors

Last month, Duolingo “off boarded” a significant portion of their translators that they had as contractors. The reason was that they figured out AI can do these translations in a fraction of the time with just a little bit of oversight. Saves them a ton of time, money, and general management overhead. I wonder how people generally feel about that, as work switches over to being AI generated? Personally the real test is to see if the quality drops. It seems like the world will move this way with a lot of things. Customer support and other roles will quickly follow. How do you prepare for that, and do you think this will ever touch engineering?