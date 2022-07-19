JNc93mlmQo in
How would you answer this interview question?
I was stumped and now I'm punching the air:
Describe a situation in which you used persuasion to convince someone to see things your way.
Any advice?
bluelagoonSoftware Engineering Manager
This is a typical conflict resolution / disagreement question. Typically my framework is the following. I've used it in practice and in interviews at Amazon, Meta and Google and got good feedback on interviews and an offer from each. 1. Listen and understand - they want to make sure you're able to show empathy, understand the other's point of view before jumping to conclusion. 2. Agree on what you're trying to achieve. Most often this will be some kind of business goal. If you don't manage to even agree on your goal there is no point in debating, you should escalate jointly upwards. 3. You state what you think and why 4. You collaborate/debate, reach a conclusion, communicate it and execute on it. Most often it will not be what each of the parties was thinking alone, but it could be. Best to try and practice that in your job as well to experiment it before you start answering interview questions. If you don't have time, you can always try to map your previous experiences with the above framework.
TheopsguyProgram Manager at PwC
Hey @bluelagoon, I loved your approach here. Do you have any other frameworks for typical interview questions?
