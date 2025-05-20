Coworker just doesn't work

There's someone on my team who just constantly avoids work and doesn't do whatever he's assigned. As much as he can, he tries to delegate his work to other people, to the point where he's clearly bugging us and putting too much on other people's plates.





The thing is, he's a really nice guy outside of work related stuff. I know that when it comes to work, you'd want someone who's nice AND gets their stuff done, but at the end of the day, having someone who gets stuff done is probably more important.





Without me pressing, he's admitted that he doesn't really want to do this type of work but stays just cause the pay is good. But at this point, his lack of work is negatively impacting my own work and plain getting annoying.





Any suggestions on what I can do here?