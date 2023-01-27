Tashaun Grier in
Networking in Cybersecurity
Hey hope all is well... I am new in the tech world & I was wondering if anyone had any suggestions on where to network in this field really just trying to meet new people learn new things in the cybersecurity field to be exact any suggestions ?
madscienceSoftware Engineer
LinkedIn has been my best bet for networking. I tend to search for engineers with the specialty I'm interested in and it took a few reachouts but I ended up with a couple of cool connections who have helped me out.
ImaniCyber Security at University of Miami
Thank you so much I appreciate it
