RAVI BABASAHEB DHAVARE in
How I get Java developer Job, if I have 2 years of GAP.
Hello all,
I have 2 years of experience in Java development. And actively looking to enter in IT as Java developer. But currently not working, and have 2 years of GAP, so how I get job , please guide me.
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Have you been building anything at all during your time off? Any projects you can showcase?
ravidhavare111Software Engineer
Thank you for your response.
Yes I have build some projects , 1. Rest API Payment system for e commerce - Stripe PSP (backend )
2. School website (backend frontend)
3. Currently working on Banking Project - Rest API deaign
