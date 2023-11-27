himehime in
Has anyone read the Thinking in Distributed Systems book? Please share your reviews
Its a pretty new book and I was thinking about buying it but wanted to know if there are any early reviews of it yet
HazyGraySoftware Engineer
I follow the author on twitter and was thinking about picking up that book too, but am also on the fence. I'll probably wait for more reviews to come out to be sure, but he has a couple of blog posts that seem to discuss some content from the book and it looks promising. https://blog.dtornow.com/blog
