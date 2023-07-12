tal91 in
Atlassian Skillset required for Senior Frontend/Fullstack developer
I want to know what skill sets are required in Atlassian for 9+ years of experienced developer. Specially for Frontend/ Fullstack role.
chinnaPrincipal
I guess these days big tech companies are always asking for DS Algorithm and that’s the first criteria to filter out most of the candidates but I am not sure if they really use those algorithms so often since there are many libraries which does it for us and we just need to know how they work and what benefits it offers otherwise reading /practicing all the DS algo for 3-6 months is not fetching in long run if we don’t use it often. According to me its better if we invest that time building a side project and it might become the next startup/unicorn 😉😊 and there are also other skills which gives 5X or 10X returns compared to DS Algo
