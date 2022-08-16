What are your thoughts on digital productivity monitoring?

Personally, I think it's intrusive and not accurate. It's not possible to quantify someone's mental work or even non-digital work. It strips people of their autonomy to operate and work the way that works for them. What's next, physical tracking to make sure I'm sitting at my desk? This is when data and performance management takes it way too far and incentivizes negative behaviors, just scrolling just to be busy, which then exacerbates the anxiety employees already feel for being watched in the first place.





