Joe C in
Interview @ Google
I have an upcoming interview at Google as a SET, what should I expect and any advice on how to bag this position.Thanks in advance.
6
3745
Sort by:
ld1xqg3qr08Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer at Raytheon
1) Please describe the job responsibilities of a test engineer. 2) Have you ever experienced a software developer disagreeing with your test results? How did you manage this? 3) How would you proceed with a software test if proper documentation was not available? 4) Tell me about a time when you collaborated with a team of developers to successfully launch a new application. 5) What soft skills do you believe are important for a test engineer to possess?
6
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482