Interview Project Assessment fraud

Hi guys I just got an email from a job I applied to some months ago, like in November, 2023, when I applied then I got a response for the next stage in the application and I was told the monthly salary and it was like 25% of my previous salary, so I didn't reply to their email again since then because I was disappointed with the pay...fast forward to today...





Today I got an email from them that I've been given an interview task for the first stage of the interview, they called it "first level interview", and I was given 3 days to complete it, I was provided a figma design and upon checking it I saw that it's a complete landing page and a complete project and it looks like a client project, I was also told to develop a fully functional backend for it in Express to support all the frontend functionalities, so my conscience is telling me that it's a fraud because they also stated that I have to save it to a GitHub repo and deploy it to services like GitHub pages and send the link of the repo as submission and after submitting then they will schedule a call with me and I will present the project to them on my computer.





I've done so many interview projects and most of them don't make much sense and can't be used as a client project, but this one looks like it was given to them by a client and they are looking for a free developer that'll build it for free on the pretense of hiring





Please does this assessment seem like a fraud? Should I do it or not? Thanks



