Can I leave my company in Canada and join back in US on L1A visa and file EB1 GC?
I am an engineering manager in Amazon and considering leaving for US. Is it possible to resign from Canada and join back in the US on L1A? I am India born Canadian citizen
Product Manager
Sounds complicated. Have you reached out to anyone in HR to ask about transfering? You may not be the only one whos done it.
Software Engineer
Might be hard to move people to a higher pay location
