19g6vkzhhftc6 in  
Software Engineering Manager  

Can I leave my company in Canada and join back in US on L1A visa and file EB1 GC?

I am an engineering manager in Amazon and considering leaving for US. Is it possible to resign from Canada and join back in the US on L1A? I am India born Canadian citizen 
4
1754
Sort by:
21imcJNqoProduct Manager  
Sounds complicated. Have you reached out to anyone in HR to ask about transfering? You may not be the only one whos done it.
jashomgSoftware Engineer  
Might be hard to move people to a higher pay location

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,372