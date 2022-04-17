casserole in
Netflix just added engineer leveling wow 😲
Netflix has been quite unique in several ways: https://www.levels.fyi/blog/netflix-unique-culture.html
- All cash comp, top of market
- No levels (up until now)
- High performance
They just released leveling so the traditionally only senior software engineer level is now broken up into 4+ levels which is a super big change. Wonder why they decided on this, any Netflix employees got any scoop for us?
Hearing this is not going over well from friends at Netflix.
