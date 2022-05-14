19g6ul2ey7eu2 in  
Software Engineer  

How do you guys asking about relocation?

I work at Intel in EE, got an offer from a smaller company in Canada, but I think it's worth trying to ask if Intel will relocate me first, because I like the project I'm working on so far...


Any ideas how to bring up this question? Should I mention that I have an offer?

ferryboatSoftware Engineer  
Are you trying to relocate to Canada first? Where are you currently?

I’d have a conversation with your manager and bring up that you’re considering moving and that you love your project currently. You can mention that you’d be interested to know the company policy around such a move including assistance and financial support that may be provided.
19g6ul2ey7eu2Software Engineer  
Yes, I'm in Poland, but I was hired from another country

