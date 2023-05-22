taqwaihsan in
Top Tech Company that Accepts Remote International Applicants
Hi everyone, I am a Product Designer who lives in Jakarta, Indonesia. I am currently working remotely for a UK-based company, however, the contract is close to the end. I am currently looking for a new opportunity. Curious what are the top tech company that accepts remote talents from South East Asia like Indonesia? I found a lot of top tech companies only accept US & EMEA-based applicants only.
Really need your advice.
4
2664
Sort by:
Hp0122
Look into Singapore or Australia based companies I think they have some APAC roles
2
taqwaihsanProduct Designer
thank you for your advice.
About
Public
Product Designer
Members
4,670