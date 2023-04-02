#Confession





I have been a pure software engineer for 6 year of my career and have been serving as Engineering Manager for 1.5 years post that.









If you are not a good advocate and not good at putting a blame back at upper leadership (who in most of the cases is actual culprit), then you will allow culprits to punish non-culprits.





The engineers in your team will be unhappy about it and curse you because punishment will be served through you. You will feel like you are bold when you are delivering the punishment. That's plain BS. You will be told that you are growing as a manager when you are doing wrong things.





To handle such complex situations, you really need to be thoughtful, vigilant and put a lot of mental energy to be a good manager.





I don't want to put energy on that front at this point because it is not exciting to me.





Learning technical things and implementing them is exciting to me at this point of time and that's why I am chosing pure technical career path.

I don’t want to be a manager anymore because I will have be an advocate of engineers in the team who have put efforts. Their effort might not have brought impact and the upper leadership will be furious about that and they will punish the team you are managing by means we all know.