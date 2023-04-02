NarendraModi in
I don't want to be a manager
#Confession
I have been a pure software engineer for 6 year of my career and have been serving as Engineering Manager for 1.5 years post that.
I don’t want to be a manager anymore because I will have be an advocate of engineers in the team who have put efforts. Their effort might not have brought impact and the upper leadership will be furious about that and they will punish the team you are managing by means we all know.
If you are not a good advocate and not good at putting a blame back at upper leadership (who in most of the cases is actual culprit), then you will allow culprits to punish non-culprits.
The engineers in your team will be unhappy about it and curse you because punishment will be served through you. You will feel like you are bold when you are delivering the punishment. That's plain BS. You will be told that you are growing as a manager when you are doing wrong things.
To handle such complex situations, you really need to be thoughtful, vigilant and put a lot of mental energy to be a good manager.
I don't want to put energy on that front at this point because it is not exciting to me.
Learning technical things and implementing them is exciting to me at this point of time and that's why I am chosing pure technical career path.
triplee121Software Engineer
I feel this way too. I’m a pretty vocal/blunt person for better or worse. I’ve only been in management for 6 months but the politics are draining. I don’t feel like I have the capability, individually, to make enough positive change for me or my team. A lot of effort for what seems like little reward. I told myself I’d give it a year before I say fuck it and and evaluate my happiness levels and go back to being an IC. I’ve worked with my team for many years and honestly love each of them, they’re amazing people. Working with them isn’t what drains me. Leadership and upper management is what drains me. I’ve had many horrible managers and few amazing managers as an IC. The amazing ones notably had my back and were interested in my individual development as an IC which is what I try to model but corporate politics make it very difficult to find time to do so. I hope you’re able to find happiness in your work. I’m a firm believer in doing something you love so it doesn’t seem like a job. I’m not there right now either.
11
rguntSoftware Engineer
You are taking it way too seriously . Just take the role that you see as more in alignment with your values even if it means less money and progress up the proverbial ladder. When we leave this world, it won’t matter how many people we managed.
3
