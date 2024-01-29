Engineering Management going back to IC role?

Been in management for web/mobile dev for some time. After layoffs, I'm looking to go back to an IC dev or lead role for a bit. I did enjoy helping people as a manager but I really miss building things and getting to focus on solving cool problems and helping others work through technical issues. I'm also worried my tech skills are rusty. Has anyone else made this transition recently? What helped? What concerns or challenges did you have to overcome going back to an IC role? How did technical interviews go? How did you address questions about why you didn't want to manage people anymore? What difference in comp did you accept, if any?