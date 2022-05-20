ThatCurrency1331 in
Best Path to Product Manager
Hi all, I'll be starting a masters in Info Systems in a few months with the eventual goal of getting into product management. By the end of the program I'll have completed at least one data consulting internship.
Im wondering what the best path to product management is. I saw a post on here that said its important to get skills around creating specs and being comfortable working with people, but I'm not sure what those jobs would be.
Obviously I know an APM/RPM program would be ideal but since they're so competitive, I'm looking for alternatives.
Any advice would be much appreciated!
housecatProduct Manager
Check out this doc for some resources: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1e6XNacEmh-LEg6sCwf1kCaIKvvon2nbkVy10-o4Kv8M/mobilebasic
ThatCurrency1331Business Administration & Management at University of Washington
Thanks much!
