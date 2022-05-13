Best Path to Product Manager Out of School





Im wondering what the best path to product management is. I saw a post on here that said its important to get skills around creating specs and being comfortable working with people, but I'm not sure what those jobs would be.

Obviously I know an APM/RPM program would be ideal but since they're so competitive, I'm looking for alternatives.





Any advice would be much appreciated!

Hi all, I'll be starting a masters in Info Systems in a few months with the eventual goal of getting into product management. By the end of the program I'll have completed at least one data consulting internship.