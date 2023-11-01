19g615l089932b in  
Full-Stack Software Engineer  

Meta SWE Product Role

I was recently approached by an internal Meta recruiter about a role with the rather vague name of “Software Engineer, Product”.


Anyone at Meta who can shed light on what this means? Sounds like a generic blank slate hiring push but would love to her more thanks.


TC: oh wait this isn’t blind

2
2294
Sort by:
19g6vl1pgqkkaSoftware Engineer  
Afaik they mostly hire for general pools in their verticals. You can probably see all the titles on their careers website.

Infrastructure - backend systems
Monetization - ads and moneyovement
Product - Facebook, instagram, WhatsApp
Reality labs - oculus and vr
Ml and ai - self explanatory
2

About

Public

Software Engineer

Members

80,482