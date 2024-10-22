Am I the Problem?

Poll

Got hired at a medium sized tech company to handle a project (I am a junior). Quickly evolving for the past couple of months the project is complete yet it does not run on prod due to some hardcoded processes which I highlighted to the CTO when they asked about progress. I asked for some resources that may help me resolve the issue but was laughed out of the room, when I asked the person that wrote the hardcoded module to review it with me so we can resolve the issue they did not respond (Fun fact: it's also the CTO).





I'm relatively new to the industry... Is this my sign to drop the mic and exit? My work is compatible with other projects/modules yet it only blows up because it detects the issues in their hardcoded process...