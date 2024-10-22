zadnan2002 in
Poll
Am I the Problem?
Got hired at a medium sized tech company to handle a project (I am a junior). Quickly evolving for the past couple of months the project is complete yet it does not run on prod due to some hardcoded processes which I highlighted to the CTO when they asked about progress. I asked for some resources that may help me resolve the issue but was laughed out of the room, when I asked the person that wrote the hardcoded module to review it with me so we can resolve the issue they did not respond (Fun fact: it's also the CTO).
I'm relatively new to the industry... Is this my sign to drop the mic and exit? My work is compatible with other projects/modules yet it only blows up because it detects the issues in their hardcoded process...
eightysixerSoftware Engineer
Your CTO doesn't sound great, and beyond a certain size company it's a red flag for the CTO to have shipped code to prod that they don't operate or support. But in small enough companies that is a common pattern when there aren't enough resources around. Can you build a workaround to the hardcoded stuff? Can you propose changes to the hardcoded stuff? In a small/medium sized company there may not be any spare resources and it's up to you to propose working solutions. I think many senior engineers in your shoes would focus on shipping something that works within the constraints set by the business/managers. If the CTO says "you can't change this module," I would say "ok, I can work around that, here are the tradeoffs for doing so (readability, maintainability, correctness, uptime, schedule, etc), is that ok with you?" The best solution for the business is not always the most technically optimal/perfect one. If the CTO is ok with the tradeoffs then you need to ship what they want. The ultimate red flag is a manager that imposes constraints on you but won't accept the tradeoffs - that's...ok, I'm doing as little as possible to avoid getting fired while also doing a max effort job search.
