Thomson Reuters New Grad Salary Expectations
Anybody have any recent experience about how their salary structure works and ballpark what figures I should expect? For the Toronto Office specifically.
AFAIK they dont offer any equity so but do offer bonuses (only signing bonuses?)
periscopeSoftware Engineer
Might be higher now, but a couple data points from 2021 here: https://www.levels.fyi/comp.html?track=Software%20Engineer&search=Thomson%20Reuters&country=43&yoestart=0&yoeend=1&yoeradio=New%20Grad
