New Grad Software Engineer Advice
I'm currently a new grad software engineer at an insurance company. I'm also working on my Masters in Data Science.
I applied to my master's before I got my full time and ended up getting into the program. I was not expecting to do both but I am grateful. I have two more semesters after this one.
I would like to know how likely it will be for me to jump from Entry-Level Software Engineer to ML Engineer.
Are there any Entry-Level ML Engineer jobs out there?
I'm completely open to advice just curious and would appreciate any input on this topic. I know it's kinda vague.
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer
I don't know if your company has many ML engineer jobs open, but I think you'd have a better shot at trying to transfer into an ML or data-centric role first through your company and then, after gaining some experience there, getting an offer elsewhere. That being said, I've seen it done before. As long as you're qualified for the role, the masters degree does help in realigning you more toward ML work. However, with the job market being as it is, it might be more difficult than usual to get an ML job because it's not only one of the hotter tech jobs out there but there's a lot of people in the market for a new role.
obsidiansweSoftware Engineer
Thanks for the input! Yes we do have a Data Science department and my goal is to get my foot in the door there 🤞
