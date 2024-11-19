New Grad Software Engineer Advice

I'm currently a new grad software engineer at an insurance company. I'm also working on my Masters in Data Science.





I applied to my master's before I got my full time and ended up getting into the program. I was not expecting to do both but I am grateful. I have two more semesters after this one.





I would like to know how likely it will be for me to jump from Entry-Level Software Engineer to ML Engineer.





Are there any Entry-Level ML Engineer jobs out there?





I'm completely open to advice just curious and would appreciate any input on this topic. I know it's kinda vague.