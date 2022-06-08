stealyoursamosa in
Opinion on Anchorage Digital?
Interviewing with them. Seems like the work is pretty interesting, but I'm worried about layoffs/them not IPOing. Thoughts?
H021kdqSoftware Engineer
Interview with them and try to probe for information. If you get an interviewer that's chill, maybe they would share their thoughts on the future of web3, crypto, etc. I don't think crypto is going anywhere but up, personally. We're just at low point but will bounce back eventually. Idk if they would have blown through the $350MM they just raised already so if you're getting an interview, must be a good sign.
