CuriousDaniel
Non-Technical PM
What high paying companies would value a business-first Product Manager? I have an MBA and over a decade working in Product roles including mobile app responsibility at big brands but never took any Computer Science classes, and much less know any coding. I've learned a ton on the job and can follow technical discussion but far from a true technical PM. Also pretty good with UX/UI. Where is this type of background valued?
Think Zynga, PeopleFun, King
Recommend looking at Casual-HyperCasual genre focussed studios. Core game focussed studios tend to have Game Design led PMs while Casual/Hyper casual tend to be Data/Business Oriented PMs